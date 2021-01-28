Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Shares Down 11.8%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)’s stock price fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.00 and last traded at $2.10. 10,633,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 7,792,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $95.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

