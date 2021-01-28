Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Price Down 12%

Shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.73. 5,513,258 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 2,963,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

