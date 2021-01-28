Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)’s share price traded down 10.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.49 and last traded at $43.50. 3,117,851 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 2,033,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Maxar Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAXR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 641.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 20,212 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers Earth imagery and radar data solutions, including orthorectified imagery, mosaic, elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform, as well as geospatial information, applications, and analytic services.

