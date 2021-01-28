ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Trading Down 10.6%

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV)’s stock price fell 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.61. 541,358 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 485,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $155.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $45.79 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 9.76%.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,706,139 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,117,980.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 4,903,633 shares of company stock valued at $6,414,765 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 508.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,680 shares during the last quarter. Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regis Management CO LLC now owns 657,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 58,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceSource International by 135.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc operates as a digital customer journey experience company. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management services.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.