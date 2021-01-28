Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Trading Down 10.8%

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) dropped 10.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $121.89 and last traded at $122.15. Approximately 1,192,016 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 295% from the average daily volume of 302,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.90.

VAC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.63.

The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.24 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.36 and its 200 day moving average is $110.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total transaction of $200,617.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,908.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock valued at $6,215,136. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

