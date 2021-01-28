Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)’s stock price fell 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.45. 2,035,239 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,426,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuel Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $134.62 million, a P/E ratio of -18.79 and a beta of 6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 33.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bettye J. Bailey sold 42,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $171,271.11. Also, Director Douglas G. Bailey sold 76,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $449,352.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,848,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,795,596.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 437,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fuel Tech stock. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its stake in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,833,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 7.42% of Fuel Tech worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. It operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources, which includes low and ultra-low NOx burners; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; advanced selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ULNB, OFA, and SNCR components, as well as downsized SCR catalyst, Ammonia Injection Grid, and Graduated Straightening Grid systems; NOxOUT CASCADE and NOxOUT-SCR processes; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

