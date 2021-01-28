Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) were down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,903,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,266,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Histogen stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.14% of Histogen as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSTO)

Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.

