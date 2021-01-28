Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Shares Down 11.6%

Shares of Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) were down 11.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 3,903,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 4,266,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.
The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08.
Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.
Histogen Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops therapies based upon the products of cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers human multipotent cell conditioned media (CCM); human extracellular matrix (hECM); and hair stimulating complex (HSC). The company's technology focuses on stimulating a patient's own stem cells by delivering a complex of multipotent human proteins that support stem cell growth and differentiation.
