Polymath Price Tops $0.0901 (POLY)

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 27th. Polymath has a market cap of $50.04 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0901 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,670,901 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network . Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco . The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

