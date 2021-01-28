CryptoCarbon 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,047.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One CryptoCarbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoCarbon has a market capitalization of $186,620.76 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00072289 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.65 or 0.00920108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006428 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00050299 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,382.30 or 0.04391109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00015331 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017613 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon (CCRB) is a coin. CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,690,718 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoCarbon is an Ethereum-based token issued using the EToken Protocol, which is a set of Ethereum smart contracts. It has a adjustable token supply. CryptoCarbon is backed by CRYPTOCARBON GLOBAL LTD and it is currently accepted for many services and products sold by a UK based company BEE-ONE UK LTD. “

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

