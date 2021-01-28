Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $547.70 Million

Analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will announce $547.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $545.50 million to $549.90 million. DexCom posted sales of $462.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DexCom will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DexCom from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.83.

DexCom stock traded down $11.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $349.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,213. The company has a 50 day moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day moving average of $382.42. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 144.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. DexCom has a one year low of $182.07 and a one year high of $456.23.

In other news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $234,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 806 shares in the company, valued at $302,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,337,000. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 13.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 803,288 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $331,140,000 after acquiring an additional 97,451 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in DexCom by 991.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $180,222,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 302,244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $124,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also: Market Timing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.