Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Shares of MEOH stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. 1,119,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. Methanex has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $49.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Methanex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, the company owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. It owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

