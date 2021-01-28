Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 771,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,149. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

