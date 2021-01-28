Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.33. Collegium Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 514.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.39 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COLL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,201.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 16,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $352,924.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,412 shares of company stock valued at $646,670. Insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 713,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,852,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 647,329 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 123,066 shares during the last quarter. Mangrove Partners bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,362,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 288,557 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,241 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 140,286 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.86. 771,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,149. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $25.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.71 million, a P/E ratio of 50.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.