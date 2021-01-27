Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.30.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $2.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.96. 5,885,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52-week low of $13.69 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.00. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.04.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.