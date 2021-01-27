88mph (MPH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. 88mph has a market cap of $14.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph token can currently be bought for approximately $127.82 or 0.00405709 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 88mph has traded 22.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

88mph Token Profile

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

Buying and Selling 88mph

88mph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.