GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Reaches One Day Volume of $51.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GHOSTPRISM has a market capitalization of $4.36 million and approximately $51.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 76.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GHOSTPRISM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,538,706 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GHOSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GHOSTPRISM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHOSTPRISM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.