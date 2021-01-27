Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.51 and last traded at $29.73. 1,047,384 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 645,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

KURA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 15.15 and a quick ratio of 15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $30.01.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $246,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $246,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 18.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,084,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Oncology by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,531,000 after purchasing an additional 510,630 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth $15,320,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 787,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 400,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 929,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,351,000 after buying an additional 390,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

About Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

