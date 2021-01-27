Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Trading Down 9.3%

Shares of Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) were down 9.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.45. 565,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 531,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Get Vaccinex alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vaccinex, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vaccinex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX)

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), Huntington's disease, osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccinex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccinex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.