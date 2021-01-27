Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Down 9.5% on Insider Selling

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price dropped 9.5% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.92. Approximately 4,899,273 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 6,228,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Specifically, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $191,940.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Ur-Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 32.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

