MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Down 9.6%

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) fell 9.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $20.05. 937,346 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 741,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MGNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MacroGenics from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.36.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.26. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The business had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. Equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the second quarter worth approximately $662,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MacroGenics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 17,281 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.