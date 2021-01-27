SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Shares Down 9.5%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) shares were down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.13. Approximately 626,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 469,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered SRAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.42). SRAX had a negative net margin of 369.86% and a negative return on equity of 107.87%. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. Equities analysts predict that SRAX, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SRAX stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SRAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

About SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

SRAX, Inc, a digital marketing and data technology company, provides tools to reach consumers with marketing and advertising communication in the United States. The company's machine learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

