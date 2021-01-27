O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Stock Price Down 10.1%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) shares traded down 10.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.82 and last traded at $9.01. 533,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 522,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised O2Micro International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on O2Micro International from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $237.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.08 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. O2Micro International had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 4.88%. Analysts forecast that O2Micro International Limited will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in O2Micro International during the third quarter worth about $1,077,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O2Micro International Company Profile (NASDAQ:OIIM)

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Malaysia, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.