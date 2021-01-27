Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Trading Down 10.2%

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) shares fell 10.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.19 and last traded at $42.90. 7,699,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 3,599,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.79.

NUAN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nuance Communications from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim raised Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.29.

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 429.00, a PEG ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.82.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $352.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $1,496,461.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,986,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173 in the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

