GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GEA Group AG is a supplier of technology for the food industry. Its operating segment consists of GEA Food Solutions; GEA Farm Technologies; GEA Mechanical Equipment; GEA Process Engineering and GEA Refrigeration Technologies. GEA Group AG is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GEAGY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

OTCMKTS GEAGY traded down $0.96 on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 15,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $39.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.02 and a beta of 1.16.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

