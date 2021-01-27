MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2021
After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.96-2.36 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.53. The company had a trading volume of 520,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.36.
About MKS Instruments
MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.
