MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MKS Instruments updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.96-2.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.96-2.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $11.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.53. The company had a trading volume of 520,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $192.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.53.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.36.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.