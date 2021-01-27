GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Down 7.8%

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) shares fell 7.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.32 and last traded at $44.59. 3,172,617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 2,965,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.36.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GRWG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 891.98 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.04.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,414,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 468,034 shares in the last quarter. JW Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 542,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after buying an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 457,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,389,000 after buying an additional 209,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 240.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 256,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 181,399 shares in the last quarter. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

