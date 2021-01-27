Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%.

HAFC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.75. 393,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,363. The company has a market capitalization of $391.67 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $18.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.03.

In related news, Director John J. Ahn acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $36,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,915 shares in the company, valued at $309,983.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAFC shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

