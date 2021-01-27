CertiK Hits Market Capitalization of $31.21 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. CertiK has a market capitalization of $31.21 million and $14.19 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK token can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002884 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00051552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00134707 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00289377 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00069178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00070454 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.53 or 0.00333050 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 100,958,806 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,816,386 tokens. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.