GoByte Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. GoByte has a market cap of $177,393.81 and approximately $3,077.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GoByte has traded 39% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000068 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GoByte Profile

GBX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,223,384 coins. The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

