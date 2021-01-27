SHPING Market Cap Reaches $221,827.55 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One SHPING token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. SHPING has a market capitalization of $221,827.55 and $45,842.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded up 17.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $287.13 or 0.00923671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006509 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00050782 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,369.00 or 0.04403984 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00017877 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

SHPING can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

