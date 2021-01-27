Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will announce $60.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.84 million and the lowest is $58.50 million. Cardlytics reported sales of $69.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $180.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $178.31 million to $182.65 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $261.53 million, with estimates ranging from $244.10 million to $293.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cardlytics.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 31.98% and a negative net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CDLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their price target on Cardlytics from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cardlytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

CDLX stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.69. 450,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.03 and a beta of 2.63. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $150.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.61 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.08.

In other Cardlytics news, insider Kirk Somers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,249,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total transaction of $291,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,780 shares of company stock worth $15,132,321. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the second quarter worth $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 241.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform within financial institutions digital channels, which include online, mobile, email, and various real-time notifications in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

