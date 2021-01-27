Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.63.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Imperial Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.10. The stock had a trading volume of 512,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.27. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -43.41 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 90.7% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 47,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at $1,557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 170.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 67,823 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had 397 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.