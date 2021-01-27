Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Receives $13.85 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.85.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.75 to $14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$10.52 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

