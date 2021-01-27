BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Shares Down 8.4%

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) fell 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.87 and last traded at $3.94. 527,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 873,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.62.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 770.75% and a negative return on equity of 379.14%.

BIO-key International, Inc develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, and related identity management and credentialing biometric hardware and software solutions. Its solutions enable application developers, value added resellers, and channel partners to integrate fingerprint biometrics into their applications.

