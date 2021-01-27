Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) traded down 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.85 and last traded at $24.11. 683,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 406,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $51.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 29.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVTX. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

About Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

