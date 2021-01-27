PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Trading Down 8.7%

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 599,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 393,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.60 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $60.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newman & Schimel LLC purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 693.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 624.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 633.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 206,237 shares during the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial, a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

