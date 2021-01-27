Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) dropped 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $79.50 and last traded at $81.27. Approximately 1,874,338 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,441,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.33.

SI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silvergate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 75.25 and a beta of 3.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $300,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock worth $20,133,188.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 123,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,086,000 after acquiring an additional 110,672 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,729,000. SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,094,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 64,353 shares in the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

