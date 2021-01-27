Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price traded down 8.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $152.51 and last traded at $155.39. 1,249,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 981,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.02.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.40.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $3,746,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 265,633 shares in the company, valued at $33,174,905.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 104.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9,233.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

