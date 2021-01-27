Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.64-6.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.11. Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.64-6.74 EPS.

Shares of CCI traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.88. 1,860,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,166,885. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a market cap of $68.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Crown Castle International from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.82.

In other news, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

