Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its earnings results on Monday. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $57.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 182,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,655. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.92. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EBSB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,032 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 37,041 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,941 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after purchasing an additional 16,446 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 978,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 221,554 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, such as NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

