First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Announces Earnings Results

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

NASDAQ FCBC traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.81. 50,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.66. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $386.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from First Community Bankshares’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.55%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Community Bankshares from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

