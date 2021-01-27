Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.29-5.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $731-760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.47 million.Aspen Technology also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 5.29-5.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AZPN traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.32. The company had a trading volume of 716,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,961. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $147.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.14.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.82. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total value of $183,025.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.