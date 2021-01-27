Deutsche eMark Price Tops $0.0027 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Deutsche eMark has a market cap of $143,479.26 and approximately $298.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000178 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 60,635,517 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

Deutsche eMark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

