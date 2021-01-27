LEOcoin (LC4) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $344.00

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LEOcoin token can now be bought for $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,249.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,278.16 or 0.04090197 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.00403674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.98 or 0.01238362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.22 or 0.00525509 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.20 or 0.00410235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004215 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.39 or 0.00254044 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00022517 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEOcoin (LC4) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LEOcoin is www.lc4foundation.org

LEOcoin Token Trading

LEOcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

