TurtleCoin Achieves Market Cap of $991,084.10 (TRTL)

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 19.7% against the US dollar. One TurtleCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleCoin has a market cap of $991,084.10 and $190,291.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 51.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 31.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 93,015,962,637 coins. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.