Brokerages Set Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT at $1,848.29

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,871.82.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of GOOG traded down $86.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,830.79. 2,732,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,746,578. The company has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,775.81 and its 200-day moving average is $1,638.65. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

