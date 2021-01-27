Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. MKM Partners raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TD Securities raised Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $181.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of MSI traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,180. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $120.77 and a one year high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.27.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.17%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $10,014,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.4% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

