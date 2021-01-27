Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.17.

BMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal to an “outperformer” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

BMO traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 899,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,551. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.796 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $2,780,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

