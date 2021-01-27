AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI) Stock Price Down 7.7%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s stock price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.10 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 1,620,085 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,240,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71.
In other AMCI Acquisition news, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $3,501,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $227,368.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 850,285 shares of company stock worth $10,390,054. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.
About AMCI Acquisition (NASDAQ:AMCI)
AMCI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses operating in the natural resource infrastructure, value chain, and logistics-related sectors.
