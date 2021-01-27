Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares dropped 7.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.70 and last traded at $4.88. Approximately 5,537,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 8,631,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

CRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market cap of $393.64 million, a P/E ratio of -25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.70.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $70.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.54 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 544.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,118,762 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 945,296 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 214,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 73,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 371,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 29,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

