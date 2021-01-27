Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Stock Price Down 8%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s share price traded down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.05 and last traded at $61.21. 4,164,403 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 1,766,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.53.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.68 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.56.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at $97,472,462.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $164,477.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,651.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,395 shares of company stock valued at $25,505,084 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

